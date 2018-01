The royal family responded to the announcement, with a Buckingham spokesman saying, “The Queen and members of the royal family were very pleased to hear this news.”

This will be the Queen’s seventh great grandchild if the baby is born after Kate Middleton and Prince William’s third child, who is due in April.

The news comes after the family was struck with a tragedy, as in 2016, Zara suffered a miscarriage weeks after saying she was expecting a child.

At the time, Mike opened up about the ordeal, and told The Sunday Times, “One thing you do learn is how many other people have to go through the same thing. The saving grace for us has been Mia… however down we feel, she will come running up in our faces.”

Meghan Markle in May. Meanwhile, over the holidays, the Queen spoke about the expansion of the royal family, saying they “look forward to welcoming new members into it next year.” So far, she can expect to see three new ones, as, in addition to the two babies, Prince Harry is set to wedin May.