Photo credit: INSTARImages

The reality star added, “To be honest with you, I don't see myself having a relationship with anybody in the future. It's not what I'm looking for. I've got so many other things in my life. On a scale of one to 10, that's a one. I've been married three times. I've been down that road. I'm 70 years old, I want to enjoy my life and I have great friends. I don't even think about it.”