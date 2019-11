Photo credit: Shutterstock

Although Khloe is not a fan of Caitlyn, she does seem to have a soft spot for her girlfriend, Sophia Hutchins. “She’s really sweet. She’s younger, but like, she’s not bothering anyone,” the mother of one said in May on the Divorce Sucks with Laura Wasser podcast. “I think we’ve really come a long way. It was a struggle for all of us...not because she was transitioning. I think from just how it was all handled.”