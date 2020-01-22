trending in NEWS

Candace Cameron Bure is experiencing for the first time what it’s like to be an empty nester! The mother of three chatted with Good Morning America about her children — daughter Natasha, 21, and sons Lev, 19, and Maksim, 18 — finally leaving home.

 

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation