Candice looked amazing in a red-and-white bandeau bikini top, which she paired with loose white pants.

During mid-December, Candice confirmed she was expecting a second child , sharing a photo of herself holding her baby bump while in an off-the-shoulder green gown.

Days after the announcement, Candice showed her shape off in a white one-piece swimsuit, and barely looked pregnant doing a sexy photo shoot on the island of Fernando De Noronha.

It isn't clear how far along the model is, but she is certainly showing off a bigger bump now than she did doing the shoot

Candice previously spoke about what she enjoys regarding motherhood, telling People, "Everything. He's been so sweet and been so good. Everybody is like, "You're so blessed with a good baby," referring to her first son, Anaca.