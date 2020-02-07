Captain Lee Rosbach acted as a babysitter during season 7 of Below Deck because the crew was constantly fighting! In a sneak peek for the reunion airing on February 10, the captain walked off set while the cast hailed insults back and forth.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Captain Lee Rosbach acted as a babysitter during season 7 of Below Deck because the crew was constantly fighting! In a sneak peek for the reunion airing on February 10, the captain walked off set while the cast hailed insults back and forth.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!