Twinning!
Paris Hilton Reacts To Having An Engagement Ring That Looks Just Like Cardi B's
The heiress also received a massive pear-shaped diamond.
Cardi B and Paris Hilton have more in common than one would initially think! Cardi got engaged to rapper Offset in October, who proposed with a whopping 8-carat ring worth around $500,000. The ring was the talk of the town due to it’s massive size and unique shape. Well, Paris, who just got engaged to boyfriend, has what initially appears to be the exact pear-shaped ring. Fans immediately noticed, and the heiress responded to the comments about it.
