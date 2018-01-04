NEWS
Twinning!

Paris Hilton Reacts To Having An Engagement Ring That Looks Just Like Cardi B's

January 4, 2018 11:55AM

The heiress also received a massive pear-shaped diamond.

Cardi B and Paris Hilton have more in common than one would initially think! Cardi got engaged to rapper Offset in October, who proposed with a whopping 8-carat ring worth around $500,000. The ring was the talk of the town due to it’s massive size and unique shape. Well, Paris, who just got engaged to boyfriend, has what initially appears to be the exact pear-shaped ring. Fans immediately noticed, and the heiress responded to the comments about it.

Paris Hilton Reacts To Having An Engagement Ring That Looks Just Like Cardi B's

Paris tweeted, "Our future hubby’s obviously both have amazing & similar taste! Congrats @iamcardib & @OffsetYRN! #LuckyGirls #RingGoals."
After seeing both rings, they do look the same, but not so fast! Cardi's features an eight-carat stone surrounded by two half-carat pear diamonds and two carats worth of pink and white stones.
Paris' engagement ring is 20-carats, and valued at $2 million. Now that's a lot of bling!
In October, Offset proposed onstage while performing together at Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia. In front of the crowd, he asked, "Ya dig?" And apparently Cardi did as she jumped up and down before hugging and kissing him.
Meanwhile, Paris got engaged to Chris Zylka while in Aspen. “I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend,” the 33-year-old told People after. “I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!”
