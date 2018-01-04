Paris Hilton Reacts To Having An Engagement Ring That Looks Just Like Cardi B's

Paris tweeted, "Our future hubby’s obviously both have amazing & similar taste! Congrats @iamcardib & @OffsetYRN! #LuckyGirls #RingGoals."

After seeing both rings, they do look the same, but not so fast! Cardi's features an eight-carat stone surrounded by two half-carat pear diamonds and two carats worth of pink and white stones.

In October, Offset proposed onstage while performing together at Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia. In front of the crowd, he asked, "Ya dig?" And apparently Cardi did as she jumped up and down before hugging and kissing him.

Meanwhile, Paris got engaged to Chris Zylka while in Aspen. “I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend,” the 33-year-old told People after. “I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!”