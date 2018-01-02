'I Said Yas!'
Paris Hilton Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Chris Zylka!
He got down on one knee during a ski trip in Aspen over the weekend.
Love is in the air for Paris Hilton and her actor boyfriend Chris Zylka, only the air in this situation is freezing cold! A rep has confirmed to OK! that the couple became officially engaged over the weekend, after he got down on one knee during a skiing trip to Aspen, Colorado and popped the big question! Click through for all the details.
