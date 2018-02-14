COUPLES
Oh Snap!

Bun In The Oven? Insider Claims Cardi B Is Pregnant With Offset's Baby

February 14, 2018 12:18PM

The rapper has consistently denied she is expecting a child.

Say what?! Cardi B may be adamant about not being pregnant, but according to reports, the rapper most definitely is. For weeks now, there has been speculation, especially after photos surfaced of her during a recent concert with her stomach looking bigger than usual. Click through for the scoop!

Bun In The Oven? Insider Claims Cardi B Is Pregnant With Offset's Baby

Cardi B's staffers allegedly spilled the beans while she was in Minneapolis for Super Bowl weekend earlier this month.
After the Maxim Super Bowl Party, which Cardi B performed at, she and her entourage were asked if they wanted to head back to her VIP room, where people were drinking, but Cardi B reportedly declined and said she didn't want to be in a "party atmosphere."
And get this — she opted for water instead of any alcoholic beverages. One her reps then reportedly said she is 3 to 4 months along! Could that be why she wore high-waisted shorts during her epic Grammy Awards performance?
Cardi B has not held back at fans claiming she is expanding her family, at one point writing on social media, "No b**** I'm just getting fat. Let me fat in peace, [sic]."
As reported, fellow rapper Offset proposed to Cardi in front of a huge audience while at Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia back in October. Though they've been hit with cheating allegations, they've looked very solid and the fans are still obsessed with their relationship.
