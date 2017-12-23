Alleged Sex Tape Of Cardi B Leaks Online The Same Day Her New Single Does!

Page Six reported about a racy video that surfaced online where the girl in question looks to be Cardi B herself.

Her fans were quick to defend her on social media, with one saying "Why are people leaking nude videos of Cardi B? She used to be a stripper, her naked body isn’t a secret or a scandal. Y’all won’t let anyone successful keep their past in the past.”

The video is said to be a “preview” of a longer sex tape to come. The 15 second clip that was posted allegedly shows Cardi or someone baring a major resemblance towards her twerking and doing some inappropriate things in front of the camera.

So far, her people have made no comments about the video. That wasn’t the only thing that dropped from her on Friday, as she also released her second single called “Bartier Cardi” which features fellow rapper 21 Savage. Some are claiming the alleged sex tape is a PR stunt, while others simply say it is nothing but a bunch of haters.

On the flip side, Cardi has become one of the biggest names in rap in 2017. She earned two Grammy nominations for “Bodak Yellow” and currently has two songs she is featured in on the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10 chart. Could this simply be a situation of “all press is good press” for her?