Forget The Haters

Alleged Sex Tape Of Cardi B Leaks Online The Same Day Her New Single Does!

December 23, 2017 15:02PM

Fans were quick to defend the 'Bodak Yellow' singer on social media.

Rapper Cardi B had a huge day yesterday… but for all the wrong reasons.  She released her 2nd single on Friday hot off the success of her number one hit “Bodak Yellow,” but along with the new song is also an alleged sex tape of her that leaked online!  Luckily, her legions of fans came through to defend her on social media and tried to keep the focus strictly on her new song.  Click-through for all the details.  

Page Six reported about a racy video that surfaced online where the girl in question looks to be Cardi B herself.
Her fans were quick to defend her on social media, with one saying "Why are people leaking nude videos of Cardi B? She used to be a stripper, her naked body isn’t a secret or a scandal. Y’all won’t let anyone successful keep their past in the past.”
The video is said to be a “preview” of a longer sex tape to come.  The 15 second clip that was posted allegedly shows Cardi or someone baring a major resemblance towards her twerking and doing some inappropriate things in front of the camera.
So far, her people have made no comments about the video.  That wasn’t the only thing that dropped from her on Friday, as she also released her second single called “Bartier Cardi” which features fellow rapper 21 Savage.  Some are claiming the alleged sex tape is a PR stunt, while others simply say it is nothing but a bunch of haters.
On the flip side, Cardi has become one of the biggest names in rap in 2017.  She earned two Grammy nominations for “Bodak Yellow” and currently has two songs she is featured in on the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10 chart.  Could this simply be a situation of “all press is good press” for her?
Do you think the alleged sex tape of Cardi could hurt her career?  Sound off in the comments. 

