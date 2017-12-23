Forget The Haters
Alleged Sex Tape Of Cardi B Leaks Online The Same Day Her New Single Does!
Fans were quick to defend the 'Bodak Yellow' singer on social media.
Rapper Cardi B had a huge day yesterday… but for all the wrong reasons. She released her 2nd single on Friday hot off the success of her number one hit “Bodak Yellow,” but along with the new song is also an alleged sex tape of her that leaked online! Luckily, her legions of fans came through to defend her on social media and tried to keep the focus strictly on her new song. Click-through for all the details.
