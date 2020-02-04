Bad weather could have ended what was considered to be the most exclusive private party and best of Super Bowl LIV, but that was not the case. Guests of Bruce Beal and Wayne Boich’s Super Bowl party enjoyed Don Julio 1942 and Armand De Brignac and included titans of the business world such as Stephen Ross, Jorge Perez, Marcelo Claure to NFL greats and legends including Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Dan Marino, Deandre Hopkins, and Todd Gurley, to notables such as Marc Anthony, Gisele Bundchen, Kevin Hart, Scooter Braun, Jeremy Renner, Scott Eastwood, Jimmy Butler, Chris Paciello, Dave Grutman and more.
