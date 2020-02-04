Photo credit: Seth Browarnik

Originally set for outdoors, the party hosts had to call an audible moving the fete inside the Boich residence with people running for cover from the rain. According to a source, they ended up moving furniture out of the three main rooms to let people continue the party inside from the originally planned outdoor event.



Wyclef Jean opened the party by saying, “I am from Haiti and we don’t let a little rain ruin the fun. We know about rain and we are going to party through this.” Then he proceeded to perform for an hour in the rain. He was right — Marc Anthony and Scott Eastwood were just some of the people who were seen dancing on the dance floor with umbrellas while Wyclef performed for almost an hour in the rain.