'Ladies Of London' Star Caroline Fleming Reveals How To Host The Most Hygge Dinner Party Ever!

"Coming from Denmark, the land of hygge, it has become such a global word, which encompasses being cozy, it encompasses spending time with the people you love," the model and mommy-of-three explained.

"I LOVE hosting. It's probably one of my most favorite things in the whole world. When you host, it's another language of love. It's an effort to give a wonderful few hours, whether it's around food or around play. For me, it's all about where you come from in your heart."

So how do you take all of that love and turn it into an amazing gathering? Planning is essential! "Do as much prepping as you can BEFORE your guests arrive, so you can give as much time to your guests as possible."

Part of that preparation, of course, is picking the menu. From her famous Christmas duck, to a kale and quinoa salad, Caroline has filled the pages of Cook Yourself Happy with complex, yet easy to prepare dishes, with an emphasis on balance and alkaline eating.

"Food is extraordinary. We are so lucky to live in a world with access to so many incredible ingredients," she shared. "It's important for people to start realizing — what am I eating, how is it made, where does it come from. How can I start taking care of our planet?"

Once you have picked out the perfect menu for your guests, it is time to prepare your table, picking up seasonal flowers, or even branches for centerpieces... And don't forget about the transformative power of light!

"There is something oh-so-magical about candle light. Candlelight makes everything look beautiful, I think."

Of course, dealing with unruly guests can be a problem for anyone — especially a Bravo star!

"I would say that sometimes my guests could limit the alcohol, and I only say that because if you come for dinner at my house, I don't have very many matching glasses, nor do I have that many matching chairs. I've had so many hilarious dinner parties where my divine friends and I have had too much fun which has resulted in a lot of chairs being broken, and a lot of glasses being smashed."

An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure when it comes to keeping things under control, so Caroline suggests searching for the good in all of your guests — even those dreaded in-laws. "Everyone might not always be your cup of tea. In a marriage there will always be compromises. If I look back to when I was married, I was completely non-negotiable, and non-compromisable. but that was because I was young and immature."

"The love that you have for your husband or your wife means that there will be times that you will be in the company of people who may not be your favorite people. But they might mean the world to your husband or your wife, in which case you know what? You have to step up to the plate. That is part of the commitment that you made. There will always be something good to find in everybody."

"Find that subject that you know really excites them, and start a conversation. All of a sudden, you might just fall in love with each other. Because all of a sudden you've found common ground."

Above all, let kindness be your guide, and you're sure to leave your guests with that warm and hygge-y feeling. "We live once. Spoiling yourself, spoiling your friends is a joy, and an honor," Caroline shared.