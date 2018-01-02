Unrecognizable
Carrie Underwood Warns Fans She Might Have A Whole New Face After Receiving 40-50 Stitches
‘I just don’t know how it’s all going to end up,’ she says.
It’s been almost two months since Carrie Underwood’s devastating fall at home, which fans thought she would just bounce back from, but the country star has revealed that it was way more serious than she thought. Plus, she might even be unrecognizable now! Click through for all the details.
