Inside Carrie Underwood’s Shocking Run-In With Police: ‘I Feel So Ashamed!’

Tommy Walsh told “One of our officers did stop Ms. Underwood and it’s what I would call a standard traffic stop,” Brentwood Assistant Police Chieftold RadarOnline.com

The assistant police chief revealed that Carrie was traveling southbound on Wilson Pike in the northeastern section of Brentwood when an officer flashed his lights behind her at 10:21am.

“Our officer gave her a verbal warning. He just told her to be careful, watch her speed, slow down,” the assistant police chief explained, adding that Carrie “did not receive special treatment.”

“These are things we do every day with any number of folks,” he noted. “In this case, she was given a verbal warning but that wouldn’t be different than anybody else. We give many verbal warnings.”

Soon after the incident, Carrie took to Twitter to confess to the mortifying moment! “Well, it happened today. After 18 years, I can no longer say I’ve never been pulled over for speeding. I feel so ashamed! I may or may not have cried in my car after the cop let me go. #RuleFollower #GrannyDriver #ImSorry,” she tweeted.