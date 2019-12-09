Cassie’s baby girl has arrived! The model, 33, and her husband Alex Fine welcomed their new bundle of joy, Frankie Fine, on Friday, December 6, according to Page Six.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Cassie’s baby girl has arrived! The model, 33, and her husband Alex Fine welcomed their new bundle of joy, Frankie Fine, on Friday, December 6, according to Page Six.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!