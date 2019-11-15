Photo credit: Shutterstock

Though Catelynn hoped the arrest wasn’t an indicator that Amber fell off the wagon, she admitted that she needed to be realistic about her expectations. “Sobriety aside, all I'll say is she’s an adult," she said. "I don’t monitor what she does. She’s my sister, and I’ll always love her unconditionally, but she does what she does with her own life involves her and no one else.”