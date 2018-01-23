Getting Better!
'A Lot Of Deep-Rooted Stuff!' The Shocking Reason Catelynn Lowell Checked Into Rehab Again Revealed
'This is pretty much her ultimate comeback,' an insider said.
Catelynn Lowell shocked fans when she announced that she was entering treatment for the third time. The Teen Mom OG star revealed on Twitter that she was seeking help for her “trauma,” which left fans worried. An insider revealed exclusive details about the mother’s decision to get help again to RadarOnline.com.
