Tyler Baltierra, “Cate got permission to go home a few days early,” a source close to Cate and her husband, told RadarOnline.com exclusively . “She wants to be home for a while before getting ready for the reunion.”

The Teen Mom OG reunion films Saturday, March 3rd and Sunday, March 4th in New York City.

“She wants to be able to catch up with her co-stars Maci [Bookout] and Amber [Portwood],” the insider said. “She also wants to get her wardrobe prepped.”

Of course, Cate was so excited to reunite with her daughter, Nova! "She's happy to see Nova,” the insider said. “Nova was ecstatic to see her.”

On this week's episode of TMOG, Cate entered treatment after she suffered a miscarriage.