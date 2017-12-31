Catelynn Lowell Speaks Out After Leaving Rehab- 'It's Okay To Not Be Okay'

Catelynn originally left for treatment on November 17th after posting a very scary message on her Twitter saying "Well today I thought of every way to kill myself.. so I’m going to treatment. #MakeChesterProud #KeepTalkingMH #thiswontlast.”

She headed out of the facility on Saturday, where both her and husband Tyler Baltierra shared messages of excitement and hope for Catelynn as she made her way home right before New Year’s.

One of her followers yesterday sent her a message of hope about her recovery, saying "Happy homecoming, cate! So proud and inspired by you. I’ve been struggling with the same type of things but I wasn’t brave enough to go away to treatment. But you showed me that it’s not as scary as I think. Stay strong.”

Catelynn responded in an upbeat manner to her, by offering her a similar message of hope in her own journey. "It's okay to not be okay Kandy and ITS OKAY to seek help!!! Know YOU are WORTH it", she exclaimed.

Hopefully this positive spirit that Catelynn has continues into the new year for her, Tyler and their adorable daughter Novalee Reign!