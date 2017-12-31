Tough Time
Catelynn Lowell Speaks Out After Leaving Rehab- 'It's Okay To Not Be Okay'
The ‘Teen Mom OG’ star left Saturday after a six week stay due to suicidal thoughts.
Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell left a treatment center on Saturday after spending six weeks there due to having suicidal thoughts. Although her tweets the day before leaving and on her way home seemed upbeat, things may not be all that great for her as of yet as she sent another tweet late yesterday saying “it’s okay to not be okay.” Click-through for all the details.
