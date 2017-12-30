‘On My Way'
Catelynn Lowell Heads Home Just In Time For New Year's After Checking Out Of Treatment Center
The ‘Teen Mom OG’ star spent six weeks there after having suicidal thoughts.
Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell headed home from a treatment center on Saturday, which she spent six weeks at after revealing she was having suicidal thoughts. She, alongside her husband Tyler Baltierra, looked to be in good spirits as they took to social media in excitement about her big return! Click-through for all the details.
