‘On My Way'

Catelynn Lowell Heads Home Just In Time For New Year's After Checking Out Of Treatment Center

December 30, 2017 13:00PM

The ‘Teen Mom OG’ star spent six weeks there after having suicidal thoughts.

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell headed home from a treatment center on Saturday, which she spent six weeks at after revealing she was having suicidal thoughts.  She, alongside her husband Tyler Baltierra, looked to be in good spirits as they took to social media in excitement about her big return!  Click-through for all the details.

Catelynn gave her fans a massive scare on social media back on November 17th, when she tweeted "Well today I thought of every way to kill myself.. so I’m going to treatment. #MakeChesterProud #KeepTalkingMH #thiswontlast.” 
Reports suggested that she was going to get out in time for the holidays back in mid-December, but it looks as if she needed to stay a bit longer before heading home.
She announced on Friday night about her checking out and heading home, exclaiming "I'm going home tomorrow! So excited for the future and seeing my family!! Six weeks of treatment and I feel good! Gotta work it when I get home thanks for all your support.”
Tyler also couldn’t contain his excitement about her return, tweeting some photos of them back in the day, with the caption "Throwbacks of me & my wife at 15 when the duck face was all the rage & I bought glasses that were too big for my peanut head lol! Seriously though, Cate comes home today & I can’t wait to just hug her for as long as I want. I am so incredibly proud of her & the work she has done!”
Early Saturday morning , she made a super sweet post on her Twitter about heading home, with a meme that says “On my way home!” Here’s hoping things get better for Catelynn as she enters into a fresh new year!
