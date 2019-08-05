Photo credit: MTV

Shortly after, Tyler took to Twitter in August 2019 to slam fans for giving them a hard time. "Yes, we were late to our visit with Carly. But you should have seen the amount of joy she had when she saw that scrapbook & our handwritten letters! Adopted kids treasure handwritten words & pics from their birth parents & it was very special to her! So glad we did it in person," Tyler wrote on Twitter.