On Wednesday, Catt announced on The View, while guest co-hosting, that she’ll be working the red carpet and interviewing the stars at an Oscars afterparty.

“I’ve got a lot in the works,” she said during the announcement. “This is not my story, this is so many women’s story… So a lot of the things I’m working on now are to expose that and use my gift of storytelling or reporting to do these interviews and talk about equal pay and sexual harassment and the #MeToo movement, so I’ve got some things in the works from a development standpoint.”

She continued, “But I do have a job at the Oscars! I’m returning to the red carpet for the Vanity Fair‘s Oscars party.”

When leaving E! Catt admitted it was tough for her to depart from the network, which was a huge part of her life.

She said she was insulted but “if I stay and do the easy thing, I don’t serve myself and I don’t serve every other female in the world. It’s like I now feel inspired and empowered by these women before me who refused to be silent.”