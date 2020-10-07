Rock legend and musician Eddie Van Halen passed away on Tuesday, October 6, after a battle with throat cancer.

His son, Wolfgang Van Halen, confirmed the news of his death. “I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning,” he said.

Van Halen was one of rock ‘n’ roll’s most lauded guitarists and was named No. 8 on Rolling Stone’s list of the 100 all-time greatest guitarists. His unique playing style helped define the rock and metal genres.

Following his death, countless celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to the legendary rocker and sent out messages of support to his family.

