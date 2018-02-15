COUPLES
That Was Quick!

8 Celebrities Who Rushed Down The Aisle With Their Significant Other

February 15, 2018 16:07PM

Amy Schumer, Khloe Kardashian and more wasted no time at all.

Amy Schumer suprised everyone when she revealed that she married chef Chris Fischer in a secret ceremony, as she only made things Instagram official with him this week! But of course, she is not the only celebrity to head down the aisle super fast. Check out others who got married in the blink of an eye.

8 Celebrities Who Rushed Down The Aisle With Their Significant Other

1/8
In August 2013, Kaley Cuoco began dating Ryan Sweeting after having been introduced by mutual friends. After just three months of dating, they became engaged and then got married on New Years Eve. They ended up splitting up less than two years later. At the time though, Kaley said, “I kind of feel that I’ve known him my whole life. I know that it seems a little crazy on paper, but it’s what works for us."
Oh Khloe. The Kardashian met Lamar Odom at a party in 2009 and the rest was history. One month later, the two had wedding bands on. While it seemed like a stunt at the time, they lasted until 2013.
Britney Spears and Kevin Federline started dating in April 2004, were engaged by July, and married in September.
Before Ian Somerhalder, there was Paul Mcdonald. She wasted no time, as they got hitched just two months of dating, back in 2011.
After just six weeks of dating, Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon wed on Mariah's private island in the Bahamas. And that's not all! They made it extra official by tattooing one another's names on themselves. Clearly that was a mistake.
Zoe Saldana married husband Marco Perego just months after she broke up with on-and-off boyfriend Bradley Cooper. She later spoke about the whirlwind romance, telling Marie Claire, "I don't do the ABCs. I do what my heart says, what my heart feels. So from the moment I met my husband, we were together. We knew."
Naya Rivera exchanged vows with Ryan Dorsey on the same date she was planning to exchange vows with ex Big Sean. She and Big Sean had only split three months prior!
