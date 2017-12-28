Most Shocking Celebrity Divorces Of 2017 Revealed In 13 Clicks

It wasn't meant to be! Naya Rivera called it quits not once, but twice, from Ryan Dorsey. In December, she cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for ending her 3-year marriage.

Billy Bush and his wife, Sydney Davis, split after twenty years of marriage. His lawyer, Marshall Grossman, said in a statement, “I can confirm they are now separated, and on a short-term break."

"Long Island Medium," star Theresa Caputo and her husband of 28 years, Larry Caputo split, and said in a statement, "After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate. We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time."

Janet Jackson revealed she and Wissam al Mana were splitting in a video message back in May, three months after their son was born. "I just want to keep it real with you guys for a second, "she said in the video. "Yes, I separated from my husband. We are in court and the rest is in God's hands."

Jesse Williams split from his wife of nearly five years, real estate broker Aryn Drake-Lee, in April. Rumor has it the real reason he split from her is because he is involved with Minka Kelly.

Jeannie Mai announced her divorce from husband Freddy Harteis after ten years of marriage. Prior to the split, the television personality spoke about issues in their marriage, as he wanted kids and she was not yet ready to.

Audrina Patridge filed for divorce from her husband ten months after getting married to Corey Bohan, and also got a restraining order against the dirt bike rider.

Tamar Braxton and Vince Herbert broke up after nine years of marriage amid reports of domestic abuse, which she has denied. She later told People, “I’m at peace. Vince and I are not fighting. I think people associate divorce with like, arguing and fighting and a lot of havoc, and that’s not where we are.”

Joanna Krupa and Romain Zago jointly filed for divorce in July, several months after he asked for a divorce. “I spent many nights crying,” she admitted. “It was the worst Christmas imaginable. I felt like my life had been turned upside down, and I couldn’t see the light at the end of the tunnel. I cried. I couldn’t eat. I probably lost about seven pounds.”

Fergie and Josh Duhamel broke the hearts of fans when they suddenly announced they were breaking up after eight years of marriage, though they separated in February. “With absolute love and respect, we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” the former couple confirmed in a joint statement to Us Weekly. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

In a joint statement to Entertainment Tonight provided by Ben Stiller's publicist Liz Mahoney, he and Christine Taylor, who were married for 17 years said, “With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate. Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.”

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador filed for divorce from David. She revealed it was David who pulled the plug. “It’s not what I wanted and it’s been really, really hard,” said Shannon, 53. “We went on a trip to Hawaii, which I kind of hoped would bring everything together, but he left the trip early. And when I came home, he said, ‘We’re done.’”