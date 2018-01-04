Outfit Goals! See The Styles Your Favorite Celebs Have Been Wearing

Tracee Ellis Ross dazzled in a silver jumpsuit and Christian Louboutin pumps at a Golden Globes party in Los Angeles.

Emelia Clarke wore Altuzarra's 'Menara' Dress in Los Angeles.

Floyd Mayweather sported a brocade ensemble courtside in Los Angeles.

Elton John wore head to toe Gucci for a night out.

Rosamund Pike paired a romantic cream blouse with black skinny pants.

Lea Michele kept warm in a shearling coat.

Idris Elba mastered the art of casual chic in a monocromatic blue ensemble.

LaLa Anthony wore a bold fur and red lip courtside in New York.

Yara Shahidi and Francia Raisa sport cropped tops and high-waisted trousers at the premiere of Grown-ish.

Anna Kendrick wore Vera Wang Collection to the Pitch Perfect 3 afterparty.

Singer Anne-Marie topped a casual all white ensemble with a metallic trench in London.

Busy Philipps toted an embroidered velvet Gucci bag in Beverly Hills.

The Hamlin sisters donned all black for a night out in NYC.

Bella Hadid wore a white crop top and jeans courtside at a basketball game.

Model and actress Natalie Martinez wore a Madeworn tee for a night out with friends.

Jennifer Garner wore a perfectly tucked plaid for a day of errands with the kids.

Bella Hadid elevated her denim on denim look with a pair of futuristic shades.

Christina Hendricks stayed warm in a long coat in NYC.

Olivia Culpo showed a bit of leg in ruffled one-shoulder mini dress.

Yolanda Hadid showed her wild side in a pair of zebra print Gucci Princetown loafers.

Jessica Chastain dialed up the glamour in a black and white gown in NYC.

Zendaya's look was golden during a press tour in NYC.

The actress made several outfit changes, pairing this off the shoulder top with a bright printed midi skirt.

She paired this bright orange ensemble with a pair of muted heels.

Zendaya let her shoes do the talking, pairing bright stripes with a leather gilet and jumpsuit.

She wore a high-shine green trench and chic bob.