Outfit Goals! See The Styles Your Favorite Celebs Have Been Wearing

Tracee Ellis Ross dazzled in a silver jumpsuit and Christian Louboutin pumps at a Golden Globes party in Los Angeles.
Emelia Clarke wore Altuzarra's 'Menara' Dress in Los Angeles.
Floyd Mayweather sported a brocade ensemble courtside in Los Angeles.
Elton John wore head to toe Gucci for a night out.
Rosamund Pike paired a romantic cream blouse with black skinny pants.
Lea Michele kept warm in a shearling coat.
Idris Elba mastered the art of casual chic in a monocromatic blue ensemble.
LaLa Anthony wore a bold fur and red lip courtside in New York.
Yara Shahidi and Francia Raisa sport cropped tops and high-waisted trousers at the premiere of Grown-ish.
Anna Kendrick wore Vera Wang Collection to the Pitch Perfect 3 afterparty.
Singer Anne-Marie topped a casual all white ensemble with a metallic trench in London.
Busy Philipps toted an embroidered velvet Gucci bag in Beverly Hills.
The Hamlin sisters donned all black for a night out in NYC.
Bella Hadid wore a white crop top and jeans courtside at a basketball game.
Model and actress Natalie Martinez wore a Madeworn tee for a night out with friends.
Jennifer Garner wore a perfectly tucked plaid for a day of errands with the kids.
Bella Hadid elevated her denim on denim look with a pair of futuristic shades.
Christina Hendricks stayed warm in a long coat in NYC.
Olivia Culpo showed a bit of leg in ruffled one-shoulder mini dress.
Yolanda Hadid showed her wild side in a pair of zebra print Gucci Princetown loafers.
Jessica Chastain dialed up the glamour in a black and white gown in NYC.
Zendaya's look was golden during a press tour in NYC.
The actress made several outfit changes, pairing this off the shoulder top with a bright printed midi skirt.
She paired this bright orange ensemble with a pair of muted heels.
Zendaya let her shoes do the talking, pairing bright stripes with a leather gilet and jumpsuit.
She wore a high-shine green trench and chic bob.
Norah O'Donnell wore a bright pantsuit under a warm outer layer.
