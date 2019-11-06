How do celebrities get to look so fabulous day in, day out? While most people can’t afford a team of makeup artists, hair stylists or big-ticket products to help look their best, some stars use down-to-earth techniques and moderately priced beauty methods.

MORE: DERMATOLOGY FAIL? CELEBRITY SKIN PROBLEMS EXPOSED IN 13 CLICKS

From creams, to cold water, to the correct makeup, find out what some people in the public eye use to maintain their radiant skin.

MORE: THE TRENDS A-LISTERS ARE LOVING

Have a look at some celebrity skin care routines you can do on a budget to feel like a star.