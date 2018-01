Kendall and Kylie Jenner rocked tiny sunglasses in their photoshoot for their Kendall & Kylie line.

Bella Hadid has also been seen in super small shades.

Rihanna has rocked the look on more than one occasion.

She even wore them on the runway at Cannes.

Bella's big sister Gigi has also hopped on the bandwagon, pairing tiny sunglasses with some of her everyday looks.

When Selena Gomez was performing in Tokyo, the singer wore some very small pink translucent sunglasses.

Rita Ora has paired her small sunglasses with a big white coat.

Kourtney Kardashian wore tiny shades with an all-black ensemble while she was out on the town.

And the woman dating Kourtney's ex, Sophia Richie, has also been seen in the retro eyewear.