Photo credit: BACKGRID

Celine, who is currently on her Courage World Tour, posted about the loss of her mother on her Instagram account Friday, January 17. The “Ashes” singer also revealed that her Friday and Saturday concerts that were set to take place in Miami, Florida, would still go on in memory of her later mother. “Maman, we love you so much,” the singer wrote in both English and French. “We dedicate tonight’s show to you, and I’ll sing to you with all my heart. Love Celine xx.”