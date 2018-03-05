Go Girl!
Chanel Iman Marries NFL Player Sterling Shepard — See Her Stunning Dress!
Numerous A-listers watched as the 27-year-old model said "I do."
Chanel Iman is officially married! She and Sterling Shepard exchanged vows over the weekend, a couple of months after the NFL player got down on one knee and proposed. And he did it one day after Chanel celebrated her 27th birthday! Chanel was sure to share plenty of photos of their special day, and the ceremony looked amazing.
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!