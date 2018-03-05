Chanel Iman Marries NFL Player Sterling Shepard — See Her Stunning Dress!

Dreams do come true ," the model captioned this picture of herself in her wedding dress while smile big alongside Sterling, 25.

Odell Beckham was among the men who took part in the ceremony and watched Sterling exchange vows. There were plenty of famous faces in the room, including Chrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union and models Shanina Shaik and Joan Smalls.

The couple got married at the Beverly Hills Hotel, and she wore a Zuhair Murad gown from the Fall 2018 Bridal collection.

"I never really envisioned wearing something like that for my wedding," Chanel told Brides magazine. "But the moment we put it on, we all loved it! It was so chic and unusual but also felt a little vintage."

During their first dance, the two switched it up, with Chanel noting, "We threw the rulebook out for the reception and shook things up a little with a fun jacket and shoe change for Sterling before he hit the dance floor!" Meanwhile, she opted for another Zuhair Murad dress, which was pink.