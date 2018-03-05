COUPLES
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Go Girl!

Chanel Iman Marries NFL Player Sterling Shepard — See Her Stunning Dress!

March 5, 2018 11:02AM

Numerous A-listers watched as the 27-year-old model said "I do."

Chanel Iman is officially married! She and Sterling Shepard exchanged vows over the weekend, a couple of months after the NFL player got down on one knee and proposed. And he did it one day after Chanel celebrated her 27th birthday! Chanel was sure to share plenty of photos of their special day, and the ceremony looked amazing.

Chanel Iman Marries NFL Player Sterling Shepard — See Her Stunning Dress!

Back to intro
1/6
"Dreams do come true," the model captioned this picture of herself in her wedding dress while smile big alongside Sterling, 25.
Hey, groomsmen! Odell Beckham was among the men who took part in the ceremony and watched Sterling exchange vows. There were plenty of famous faces in the room, including Chrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union and models Shanina Shaik and Joan Smalls.
The couple got married at the Beverly Hills Hotel, and she wore a Zuhair Murad gown from the Fall 2018 Bridal collection.
"I never really envisioned wearing something like that for my wedding," Chanel told Brides magazine. "But the moment we put it on, we all loved it! It was so chic and unusual but also felt a little vintage."
During their first dance, the two switched it up, with Chanel noting, "We threw the rulebook out for the reception and shook things up a little with a fun jacket and shoe change for Sterling before he hit the dance floor!" Meanwhile, she opted for another Zuhair Murad dress, which was pink.
Congratulations, you two! What are your thoughts on their union? Let us know in the comments section.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in COUPLES

Exclusive
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Toya Harris Gets Real About Her Money Problems
REALITY TV
This ‘Married At First Sight’ Couple ‘Finally’ Had Sex
REALITY TV
Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Tells All About Her Return To Puerto Rico
NEWS
Quad Ends Friendship With Toya In ‘Married To Medicine’ Sneak Peek
REALITY TV
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Lunceford Gives SHOCKING Marriage Update
REALITY TV
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Tells All About New Cookbook
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
Engaged! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose
REALITY TV danielle staub engaged 20 times tells all proposal pp 1