Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan Have A Magical Day At Disney Land With Daughter Everly

It was a day of fun for the Tatum family as they sored through the sky on the Golden Zephyr ride at Disney Land in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The family even stopped to get their faces painted, where 37-year-old Jenna opted for princess-esc blue swirls around her eyes.

4-year-old Everly got cat like features painted on her face.

Next, the Magic Mike star took his daughter on the Toy Story Midway Mania ride, where the father-daughter duo shot at the toys with laser like guns.

Little Everly looked scared on one of the bigger roller coasters, but her mom clutched onto her hand for support.

It looked like a magical day for the family, and the Step Up actress and her husband couldn't help but show off their love by sneaking in a kiss in between the rides.

The couple were matching in all black. Jenna paired her chic look with a dark green jacket, which she tied around her waist and some Mickey Mouse ears.