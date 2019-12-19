Channing Tatum is single yet again! The actor and singer Jessie J split after more than a year of dating. Us Weekly first reported the breakup on December 19.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Channing Tatum is single yet again! The actor and singer Jessie J split after more than a year of dating. Us Weekly first reported the breakup on December 19.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!