NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Um, What?

'Charmed' Star Holly Marie Combs Isn't Happy There's A Lesbian Character In The Reboot

February 8, 2018 16:47PM

'I have no words...' she exclaimed.

All the details of the new Charmed reboot have been released, and some of the original cast members aren’t too happy. Holly Marie Combs, the actress who played Piper Halliwell in the original series, isn’t thrilled about a lesbian character in the Charmed reboot, and decided to share her thoughts on Twitter. Click through for more details!

'Charmed' Star Holly Marie Combs Isn't Happy There's A Lesbian Character In The Reboot

Back to intro
1/6
TVLine reported the casting breakdowns of the three main characters: sisters in a college town who discover they're witches. And one of the sisters is Mel Pruitt, who is dating female Detective Soo Jin.

 
Mel is also a “strong-willed feminist” with time-freezing abilities. All of the new sisters also have "M" names, which Holly is upset about, too. In the original series, the evil Stillman Sisters all had names that start with M’s and they tried to steal the Halliwell sisters’ identities.
Holly then tweeted a link to an article about the reboot's "LGBT twist," writing "I have no words....... I mean I have a lot of words but at this juncture... sure...... yeah ......... We Wish Them Well."
This isn't the first time she's spoken negatively about the reboot. "Here’s the thing," she tweeted in January. "Until you ask us to rewrite it like Brad Kern did weekly don’t even think of capitalizing on our hard work. Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye."
Holly clearly isn't okay with the new show. "It’s official," she tweeted of the reboot's producers. "They really have never watched it."
What do you think about Holly's reaction to the reboot? Let us know in the comments! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Lunceford Gives SHOCKING Marriage Update
REALITY TV
Olympic Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Tells All About Her Return To Puerto Rico
NEWS
Amara La Negra Reveals Her Thoughts On Young Hollywood, Her Afro, And Much More
NEWS
‘Married To Medicine’ Star Quad Tells All About New Cookbook
NEWS
Chris Evans & Jenny Slate ‘Making Plans To Get Married’ Next Summer!
NEWS
Engaged! Danielle Staub Reveals How Teresa Giudice Helped Her Fiancé Propose
REALITY TV danielle staub engaged 20 times tells all proposal pp 1
Brandi Rhodes Shares Her Favorite Tips On Styling A Baby Bump To Perfection
STYLE
'Total Divas' Naomi Reveals What The Cast Is REALLY Like, What To Expect In 2018
REALITY TV Naomi Total Divas Interview PP 1
Lady Gaga Has Friends Worried About Her Health
NEWS