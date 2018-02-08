'Charmed' Star Holly Marie Combs Isn't Happy There's A Lesbian Character In The Reboot





TVLine reported the casting breakdowns of the three main characters : sisters in a college town who discover they're witches. And one of the sisters is Mel Pruitt, who is dating female Detective Soo Jin.

Mel is also a “strong-willed feminist” with time-freezing abilities. All of the new sisters also have "M" names, which Holly is upset about, too. In the original series, the evil Stillman Sisters all had names that start with M’s and they tried to steal the Halliwell sisters’ identities.

Holly then tweeted a link to an article about the reboot's "LGBT twist," writing "I have no words....... I mean I have a lot of words but at this juncture... sure...... yeah ......... We Wish Them Well."

This isn't the first time she's spoken negatively about the reboot. "Here’s the thing," she tweeted in January. "Until you ask us to rewrite it like Brad Kern did weekly don’t even think of capitalizing on our hard work. Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye."

Holly clearly isn't okay with the new show. "It’s official," she tweeted of the reboot's producers. "They really have never watched it."

