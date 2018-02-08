Um, What?
'Charmed' Star Holly Marie Combs Isn't Happy There's A Lesbian Character In The Reboot
'I have no words...' she exclaimed.
All the details of the new Charmed reboot have been released, and some of the original cast members aren’t too happy. Holly Marie Combs, the actress who played Piper Halliwell in the original series, isn’t thrilled about a lesbian character in the Charmed reboot, and decided to share her thoughts on Twitter. Click through for more details!
