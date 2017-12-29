Check Out The Hottest Celeb Pics!

Actresses Katie Holmes and Victoria Justice were among last night’s glamorous guests on hand to help celebrate the grand opening of Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at The Venetian Las Vegas.

Estee Stanley Hosts friends Busy Phillips, Sara Foster, and daughters for a pre-New Years Eve L.O.L Surprise! Confetti Pop Themed Party in West Hollywood, CA

Sugar Ray's ‪Mark McGrath gave a charismatic and energy filled performance at the Linda's Voice charity event 'Winter Of Love' at Vibrato Grill & Jazz, seen here with sisters and co-founders Amanda Whitlis (L) and Kelley Moore. Sponsored by Carbonadi Vodka, The Tearaways and peakPRgroup.

Looking dapper 'old school' style in a classic Yves Saint Laurent coat, Sean Stewart was seen on the red carpet supporting the Linda's Voice charity event at 'Herb Alpert's Vibrato Grill & Jazz' where Dennis Quaid and The Tearaways jammed after Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath brought the house down. Stewart was also celebrating being cast in two new movies set to shot in 2018. "I feel in light of the times we live in today, Linda's Voice is definitely a terrific and much needed charity that supports women and I am proud to be here on this special night to support this cause." Stewart was looking lean on the carpet and revealed he has been on a strict work out regime for his upcoming roles and is looking forward to heading to the Sundance Film Festival.

Kygo joins Tiesto in the DJ booth during his performance at LIV nightclub in Miami presented by Belvedere Vodka

Eyelash guru Jamaal Buster is all smiles with friend Tokyo Stylez at his Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège Toast. The Hennessy Privilege Toast is meant to spotlight individuals who are masters of their craft.



Olivia Munn, Gabrielle Union, and Friends enjoy dinner at Leynia at Delano in Miami Beach on December 26th, 2017

Ariana Grande, has taken time off of her busy schedule for a friends and family holiday vacation at a luxurious mansion in Mountain Village, Colorado courtesy of Airbnb. Recently named Billboard's Female Artist of the Year, the young music icon's extravagant holiday hideaway featured 7 bedrooms - 6 in the main house and one in a guest house - all equipped with en-suite bathrooms and state-of-the-art amenities. The classic Colorado lodge-style home includes vaulted ceilings, exposed wooden beams, stone fireplace, antler chandeliers, and formal and casual dining areas. Ariana and her family enjoyed the heated indoor pool, hot tub, sauna, exercise and game rooms, home movie theater, bowling alley and gourmet meals from a private chef.

Mario Lopez hosted MSC Cruises’ celebration in Miami, FL for the launch of its new innovative ship, MSC Seaside

Co-Founders of Linda’s Voice sisters Amanda Moore and Kelley Whitis seen with Dennis Quaid who rocked the house at Vibrato for the Linda's Voice Foundation. Sponsored by Vibrato, Carbonadi vodka and pop rock band The Tearaways.

Brooke Burke and children enjoy a Bai beverage at the LA Ice Rink at Pershing Square

MTV’s Wild n Out Star Justina Valentine looking like a knockout on set at Fox 5 DC’ Good Day D.C in Washington. She chatted the show, her new mix tape ‘Feminem’ and freestyled a special holiday mix for the team on the couch.

Vanessa Hudgens was photographed yesterday leaving Pilates wearing a cozy velvet jacket by Sanctuary in Los Angeles, CA.

Zendaya touched down in Sydney sporting a casual look with her Away in tow, as she joined her fellow cast members for the premiere of “The Greatest Showman” on Monday, December 18

William DeMeo, who is portraying Sammy The Bull in the new Gotti movie, alongside cast members John Travolta (John Gotti) and Chris Mulkey (Frankie DeCicco). DeMeo will be premiering his new mob series called The Neighborhood in 2018.

Last night, at the Crosby Street Hotel Screening Room, GLAAD and 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment hosted a special screening of the Golden Globe and SAG Award nominated Battle of the Sexes. The screening was followed by a Q&A with GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis and tennis legend Billie Jean King.

Bella Hadid was spotted at Bar Pitti in New York on December 17 wearing I.AM.GIA’s Cobain Cargo pant in black.

Kim Kardashian getting into the holiday spirit with her friend and philanthropist Marina Acton

Jerry O’Connell hosts the AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin, premiering on Animal Planet on New Year’s Day.

TripAdvisor surprised unsuspecting tour-goers aboard its NYC bus tour with a special holiday serenade by 98 Degrees.

While in Tampa, Fla, Nick Jonas serenaded fans and gave gifts from Starbucks and Ember

TV personality & Philanthropist Aviva Drescher getting ready and fit for the holidays at Exhale Spa. We love her butterfly necklace by Phoenix Roze too!

Katrina Bowden attended Body Glove’s Sunrise Yoga with Kira Alger on December 16th in Redondo Beach, CA.

Founder & Chief Butler at Photo Butler , Andy Goldfarb, Paris Hilton, and Rosario Dawson attend the launch of Photo Butler at Art Basel with Anna Rothschild and Claudine De Niro at Soho House Miami in Miami, Florida.

Last night, the NYC & Company Foundation held its 17th annual Visionaries & Voices Gala at the new Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. Chef and TV personality, Carla Hall, presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to Susan Ungaro, President of the James Beard Foundation, for her past 11 years of dedication at the helm of the national culinary arts organization based in New York City.

Jasmine Sanders supporting her bestie Bridget Kelly as she debuted her new music at Nema’s Boom Boom Room (NBBR) 5th anniversary show, founded by Nema Kamar, at Kola House in NYC.

Nina Dobrev Takes a Lyft to Get Around Town in Safety and Style

REEBOK CLASSICS PARTNERS WITH JASMINE SANDERS AND FACE STOCKHOLM TO LAUNCH

Lucy Hale wears Sanctuary’s Melrose Brigade Velour Hoodie while out shopping in LA.

Junk Food Clothing’s while attending Disney On Ice in Los Angeles Mila Kunis wears Wonder Woman Sweatshirt while attending Disney On Ice in Los Angeles

Hailee Steinfeld wears Zvelle Mei Boots in Black in New York City last week.

Jennie Garth posed with a life size elephant installation at Dream Downtown in NYC.

Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich attend the Volkswagen Holiday Drive-In Event at Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, December 16th.

Wilhelmina Model Mariana Downing heating up Art Basel with a sexy photoshoot at Faena Hotel Miami Beach.

Hailee Steinfeld Arrives in a Lyft Lux to her 21st Surprise Birthday

Derek Warburton talks the hottest looks for holiday with host Amy Johnson and models Brandon Katz, Tamalii Campbell and Bryan King all wearing Tv personality and celebrity stylisttalks the hottest looks for holiday with hostand modelsandall wearing Jos. A. Bank

CEO and founder of Face Forward charity Deborah Alessi with her husband, renown plastic surgeon Dr David Alessi at a fundraiser at La Perla Beverly Hills.

Louise Roe shares her Amazon Baby Registry

DIRTY LEMON BEVERAGES CELEBRATES LAUNCH OF VOGUE COLLABORATION WITH MUSICAL GUEST CARDI B

Olivia Culpo was spotted looking chic while shopping for the holidays. She topped off her outfit with the Lola cap by Lack of Color. Fans of this look can get Olivia's cap at lackofcolor.com.au

Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder enjoys some downtime at the designer boutique hotel QT Sydney.

TV Star and Philanthropist Aviva Drescher spotted at home showing presents for friends and family bought from NYC store; What Goes Around Comes Around. Boy do we wish we were on her Holiday list!

Gwen Stefani and the Give Good squad thrilled kids, staff and volunteers with their visit to A Place Called Home, a youth center in South-Central Los Angeles

Ciara and Russell Wilson spread some holiday cheer with the Give Good squad during their visit to Seattle Children’s Hospital, surprising staff with Starbucks Cards

Celebrity fitness guru Shaka Smith, host of 'Fit Club' seen grabbing a vegan gelato at Gelato-Go on Montana Ave, Santa Monica proudly supporting PROGRESS HUMANITY.

Nick Jonas stops by the Chase Pay Village in NYC to do some holiday shopping and surprise shoppers with a pop-up performance

Ali Fedotowsky spotted at the Total Wireless Drop the Shop center in LA

Tracy Tutor Maltas, first female Realtor to join Bravo`s Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, on her way to breakfast

On Saturday, December 9, 2017 Five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning music legend Phil Collins and wife Orianne Collins presented their 3rd annual Dreaming on the Beach Gala at The Fillmore Miami Beach Theater.

With Phil Collins serving as headliner, the A-list lineup of performers included GRAMMY® Award-winning Italian artist Laura Pausini, GRAMMY® Award nominee rock singer KT Tunstall, Latin pop Venezuelan singer Nacho, Spanish soul artist Pitingo, and Miami-based rock band 5800 and Celine Farach.

Sharon Stone dazzles in an Amanda Navarra by BON SACH dress while doing press for the new HBO show “Mosaic" with the Hollywood Foreign Press Press Association on Tuesday, December 12th.

Rebel Wilson was photographed wearing Adrianna Papell to the premiere of Pitch Perfect 3 in Hollywood. The star sparkled on the red carpet in Adrianna Papell's Off The Shoulder Sequin Beaded Gown in Red. Pitch Perfect 3

Ricky Martin looked dapper while attending Haute Living Magazine’s Annual Hublot Loves Art Dinner during Art Basel celebrating Richard Orlinski at PAMM in Miami, FL. Guests enjoyed a special toast to Ricky Martin by Haute Living and Dom Perignon with specialty drinks provided by Belvedere and Volkan Tequila. Hublot also donated a watch to The Ricky Martin Foundation, and committed to a larger partnership with his foundation to raise money for Puerto Rico. In his Haute Living Miami cover story that just hit newsstands, Martin revealed that Gianni Versace may not have been murdered if he wasn’t gay.

Simone Biles teamed up with Always #LikeAGirl and Target to support Girls on the Run in Houston, TX

In true winter fashion, pop culture TV personality Catt Sadler looked gorgeous in an Amanda Navarra by BON SACH velvet suit while hosting the new E! hit show “Daily Pop.”

Say Cheese! Ronan Farrow poses with friends at his joint birthday celebration with pals Shannon Woodward and Juliet Liu at Los Angeles hotspot, Mama Lion on Saturday, December 9.



Rebecca Romijn and Paul Scheer smile for the camera during the It's Not Your Parents' Charity Event in LA where Ruffino Wines was being served





Selma Blair signs a Balsam Hill ornament supporting Operation Smile this holiday season.





The song, ‘Footprints in the Snow’, is being used for Walking With The Wounded's Christmas campaign, #WalkingHomeForChristmas, and is sung by Jamie, the first artist to sign to Sheeran’s own label Gingerbread Man Records, and is supported in this Walking with The Wounded , a charity that provides vulnerable veterans’ independence through employment, and is supported by Prince Harry, is aiming for a Christmas #1 with a song by Ed Sheeran’s protege Jamie Lawson as it bids to raise £250,000 to help ex servicemen and women.The song, ‘Footprints in the Snow’, is being used for Walking With The Wounded's Christmas campaign,and is sung by Jamie, the first artist to sign to Sheeran’s own label Gingerbread Man Records, and is supported in this music video , which launched today. Download the song here!

Actor and environmentalist Adrian Grenier arrived at SIXTY Nautilus South Beach sans entourage for an exclusive preview of Gran Centenario Tequila’s custom designed angel wings by muralist Kelsey Montague during Art Basel.

Theo Rossi checks out Samsung Gear VR during its two year anniversary panel in New York City

Jackie Cruz gets into the holiday spirit with a craft Tequila Don Julio cocktail at the Agave and EEEEEATS party in NYC

Katie Holmes at the Old Navy x PopSugar Deck The Hauls Gifting Pop-Up .

Ruby Rose sports a Destiny 2 shirt while walking her pooches in Beverly Hills.

Adrian Grenier supports the oceans with art at Mikael B’s Art Basel exhibit at SLS Brickell on Thursday, December 7th, 2017.

Giancarlo Stanton celebrates his trade to the Yankees on stage with 2 Chainz at Rockwell Nightclub for the Rockwell x 1OAK pop-up on December 9th, 2017

Keeping healthy in body & mind! Good Day LA regular Spiritual Teacher Todd Savvas caught stocking up on his award winning Oxylent vitamins in West Hollywood.

Beauty Expert Kamani Alana sparkles at the MAC Cosmetics x Patrick Starr event wearing Christian Satrustegui at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, CA.

Roger Mason Jr. attends The House Of Remy Martin Presents The MVP Experience In Miami at W South Beach on December 8, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. Rémy Martin hosted a celebrity basketball game on a graphic court designed by Matt W. Moore with special VIP guests such as Tory Lanez (Singer), OT Genasis (Singer), Ben Baller (Jeweler), DJ Irie, DJ Stevie J, DJ Steph Floss. Rémy Martin also took over of one of The W's signature Bungalows with live DJs and custom cocktails where guests such as Angela Simmons and more attended.

ESPN’s Holly Rowe didn’t let the snow keep her from dining at the Upper West Side eatery Good Enough To Eat. The group enjoyed the restaurant's delicious waffles, pancakes and fabulous peanut butter banana cake with peanut butter frosting

Models River Johnson and Pernille Søe, staffed by the new party platform fnktion, greeted VIP guests as they arrived to the Land of Distraction launch event at the Chateau Marmont

Shameless actress Perry Mattfeld took time out of her busy schedule to help out her friend, fashion icon designer Kelly Gray, and modeled in a charity fashion show at the GRAYSE Fashion Island store. Photos Arpit Mehta.

Cheers to him! The Last Ship actor and founder of BritsInLa actor/producer director Craig Robert Young seen with Hollywood publicist Christine Peake at Bordo on Melrose with his LeGrand La Vie Dorée, the A -list drink of choice that has 24ct edible gold flakes. Event sponsored by Beltran Brito and Yorkshire Square Brewery.

Celeb favorite couture jewelry designer Margaret Rowe, seen donating to the Westside Food drive annual holiday event held at the Fairmont Miramar hotel in Santa Monica.



Paris Hilton DJ's at Wall Miami “Basel Week Edition” presented by Belvedere Vodka













Rick Ross, Victoria Secret Angel Martha Hunt & DJ IRIE attend the Maxim December Miami Issue Party at The Plymouth Hotel.





Miguel celebrates the release of his new album “War and Leisure” with Moet & Chandon’s Nectar Imperial Rose x Public School limited edition bottles at Rockwell Miami.

In true DJ Khaled fashion, Nicole Tuck — the partner of the famed music mogul — showed support for Patricia Field during her ARTFASHION Runway Show and party on Saturday, December 9th, at White Dot Gallery in Miami, Florida, for an exclusive cocktail party announcing SI Swimsuit Island at W South Beach’s WET Pool, officially kicking off Art Basel.. The Emmy Award-winning costume designer’s explosive runway show showcased a curated collection of one-of-a-kind apparel, art and installations from international designers that captured Patricia's energetic and New York vibe, circa the punk rock era. Nicole, who looked relaxed wearing a white print tee and black pants, was spotted drinking Rose Piscine and shopping with model and friend Dominique Silver. Guests were quick to notice Nicole, sans DJ Khaled, with one fan even taking a picture with her and exclaiming that she is one of the nicest people he’s ever met.

Singer/Songwriter Gabe Roland was spotted at the FabFitFun Holiday Party promoting his single “No Filter” from his EP “City Angel” on Thursday at the SLS Beverly Hills Hotel.

2Chainz performs at Rockwell Miami hosted by Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège

Gaming enthusiast Jerry O’Connell sipped on a McCafé Peppermint Mocha beverage at the McDonald's-hosted after party for the Game Awards.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick and Alec Monopoly posed for photos while attending Haute Living and Maddox Gallery's Art Exhibition by Alec Monopoly and David Yarrow in the Fleur De Lis Ballroom at Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel last night.

The space is located in New York’s Meatpacking District at 446 West 14 Street.

Husband and wife design duo Cortney and Robert Novogratz, renowned for designing unique properties and bringing style to entire city blocks for over the last 25 years, are making their highly anticipated return to Manhattan this holiday season with their first-ever experiential guideshop, "Home for the Holidays." From December 9th through December 23rd, holiday shoppers can preview furniture and décor from The Novogratzes' collection. The pop-up guideshop illustrates the brand's core mission that all people can create a boutique lifestyle. The space is located in New York's Meatpacking District at 446 West 14 Street. "We are thrilled to be home in Manhattan for the holidays, bringing with us a personalized, boutique lifestyle for homeowners, renters, and everyone in between," said Robert Novogratz. "Not only will all who enter the space have a one-of-a-kind experience, but they will also see firsthand how the right design elements can jazz up any room."

Celebrity Stylist, Adriana Lima looked stunning with new highlights last night! MatrixCelebrity Stylist, George Papanikolas , coloring Adriana Lima ’s hair with Matrix Color. The model, added in dark caramel highlights to compliment her gorgeous dark hair! Papanikolas says that he, “hand painted some chocolate brown highlights to give her hair some tone on tone movement and dimension using Matrix Light Master ”.

Drake celebrates Miami Art Week with a performance at the American Express Platinum House at The Miami Beach EDITION on December 7, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Chris Paciello, Rick Ross, and Richie Akiva at the Rockwell x 1OAK Art Basel pop-up hosted by Rick Ross on Thursday, December 7th, 2017.

Art Provocateur and TAG Heuer Brand Ambassador Alec Monopoly kicked off Art Basel Miami with a special cocktail party featuring Belvedere Vodka.

Supermodels Romee Strijd, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Taylor Hill and Sara Sampaio had dinner at TAO Group’s newest restaurant Legasea located within Moxy Times Square.

Aly Raisman joined , Sports Illustrated supermodel Hannah Jeter who was reuniting with SI Swimsuit models Kate Bock, Samantha Hoopes, US Olympic Gymnast & SI Swimsuit model and Sports Illustrated rookies Danielle Herrington, Chase Carter, and Raven Lyn for an exclusive cocktail party announcing SI Swimsuit Island at W South Beach’s WET Pool, officially kicking off Art Basel.

Michael B. Jordan hanging out at the American Express Platinum House at Miami Art Week on December 7, 2017.



MTV’s The Challenge Star Ariane Andrew stopped by to chat the show, life after WWE and Total Divas, her charity Black Girls Rock and her plans for the holidays with Daily Mail TV Host Jesse Palmer. Tune in nationally today to catch the chat.

Tuesday, December 5.

Recording artist, Miguel, hosted an intimate album release party for superfans hand-selected by 1iota for the release of his forthcoming album, “War & Leisure” at the iHeartRadio Theater on

Sabrina Carpenter was spotted wearing Faye Bentahar Polka Dot Mesh Body Suit during her Jingle Ball performance in Minneapolis.

Eva Longoria & Camila Cabello atteneded the L’Oréal Paris 12th Annual Women of Worth Celebration at The Pierre on December 6th, 2017 in New York City

Drake steals the hearts of the hostesses at Byblos Miami after enjoying dinner on Wednesday, December 6th, 2017.

Progress Humanity shirt in anticipation of the Celebrity Briefing Event being held over the Grammy weekend! Being a humanitarian is popular! Deen Castronovo of the DEAD DAISIES in Oregon is wearing ain anticipation of the Celebrity Briefing Event being held over the Grammy weekend!

Progress Humanity humanitarians and shows off her new shirt. Best dressed Irish star Jenny Dixon of Fair City on RTE1 joins thehumanitarians and shows off her new shirt.