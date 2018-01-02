Check Out The Hottest Celeb Pics!

NEWS
January 2, 2018 10:19AM

Back to intro
1/6
Trey Songz rang in the New Year at Rockwell on Sunday, December 31st, 2017.
Rick Ross was spotted at Wall Miami on Friday Night, giving an impromptu performance from his table to the delight of party goers.

Fabolous toasted to the New Year with Moët Nectar Imperial Rosé at Mr. Jones Nightclub in Miami.

Bringing in the New Year, Memphis Grizzlies player Chandler Parsons is joined by Blake Griffin and Michael D. Ratner at his Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège Toast at Serafina in West Hollywood.
Belvedere Vodka celebrates New Years Eve at LIV nightclub in Miami with a performance by Travis Scott.

