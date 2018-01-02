Check Out The Hottest Celeb Pics!

Trey Songz rang in the New Year at Rockwell on Sunday, December 31st, 2017.

Rick Ross was spotted at Wall Miami on Friday Night, giving an impromptu performance from his table to the delight of party goers.



Fabolous toasted to the New Year with Moët Nectar Imperial Rosé at Mr. Jones Nightclub in Miami.





Bringing in the New Year, Memphis Grizzlies player Chandler Parsons is joined by Blake Griffin and Michael D. Ratner at his Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège Toast at Serafina in West Hollywood.