REALITY TV
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
So Adorable!

Chelsea Houska's Husband Cole DeBoer Takes Aubree To The Father-Daughter Dance & The Photos Are The CUTEST!

March 5, 2018 9:35AM

See the adorable photos the 'Teen Mom 2' dad shared right here.

Chelsea Houska’s husband, Cole DeBoer, is once again making hearts all over the world explode! The Teen Mom 2’s star’s spouse took his stepdaughter, Aubree, to the father-daughter dance this past weekend and the photos will have you shedding happy tears.

Chelsea Houska's Husband Cole DeBoer Takes Aubree To The Father-Daughter Dance & The Photos Are The CUTEST!

Back to intro
1/6
"I love this perfect girl so much," Cole wrote on a cute photo together.
Chelsea's husband posted even more photos with his stepdaughter on his story.
"Look at my STUNNING little sweetie. I am so so lucky to have her as my dancing partner!!! Father-daughter dance time," he captioned an adorable picture of the 8-year-old.
As fans may remember, Cole took Aubree to the dance last year.
The previous year, Aubree's father, Adam Lind, was set to make an appearance at the dance, along with Cole, but did not show, as seen on the MTV reality series, Teen Mom 2.
What do you think of Cole's father-daughter dance pictures? Let us know your thoughts!

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in REALITY TV

ONE YEAR AGO, TODAY
Chelsea Houska Confesses Post-Birth Fear: 'It's My Own Anxiety!'