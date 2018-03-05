Chelsea Houska's Husband Cole DeBoer Takes Aubree To The Father-Daughter Dance & The Photos Are The CUTEST!

"I love this perfect girl so much," Cole wrote on a cute photo together.

Chelsea's husband posted even more photos with his stepdaughter on his story.

"Look at my STUNNING little sweetie. I am so so lucky to have her as my dancing partner!!! Father-daughter dance time," he captioned an adorable picture of the 8-year-old.

As fans may remember, Cole took Aubree to the dance last year.

The previous year, Aubree's father, Adam Lind, was set to make an appearance at the dance, along with Cole, but did not show, as seen on the MTV reality series, Teen Mom 2.