Chelsea and Cole tied the knot on October 1, 2016. In an extremely private ceremony, they exchanged vows surrounded by a few friends and their family. The ceremony was not featured on Teen Mom 2, but they shared some beautiful photos for their fans! As fans may remember, she was pregnant with Watson at the time. One year later, in October 2017, the two celebrated their wedding reception with more of their friends and family. They partied the night away celebrating their nuptials and the MTV cameras were invited in to capture it all!