Chelsea Houska has become a fashion icon on MTV! From plaid to cheetah, fans have fallen in love with the Teen Mom 2 star’s style. Take a look back on her best looks of 2019!
View this post on Instagram
Soooo...last night was a DREAM. I’m so proud of the collaboration we have done with @itzyritzy ...what an amazing company to be able to work with🥰 thank you for the amazing launch party!! Check out the link in my bio to get the NEWEST drop in our collection. 😍😍
A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on
View this post on Instagram
Finally got to see @ericchurchmusic in concert😎🖤 obsessed.
A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on
View this post on Instagram
Sunday mornings call for big coffees and impromptu photo shoots 📸: @aylaarcher
A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on
View this post on Instagram
My heart is SO SOSOSOSOSOSO full. I am so grateful for the opportunities I’ve had lately and today was nothing short of amazing. To be able to work with @lauriekarlson on something I’m so passionate about is a dream. Today was only the beginning. Wouldn’t be a Chelsea DeBoer clothing line partnership if I didn’t start with some flannels! Check out the link in my bio to grab yours 🥰
A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on
View this post on Instagram
Little date night with this hunk of meat 🤤
A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on
View this post on Instagram
Obsessed with you 🥰 @coledeboer
A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on
View this post on Instagram
My babe ➡️ my best friend 🖤 @coledeboer @ljhagemann
A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on
