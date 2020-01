Photo credit: INSTARImages

The Fantastic Four actor had previously been under fire for defending using the n-word. In 2015, he asserted that it “unifies the culture of hip-hop across all races." “I do say the n word in real life amongst my black friends who get me and can’t nobody tell me I can’t say what the f**kI feel like no disrespect to the struggle of black ppl during the civil rights movement but it’s 2015 now,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.