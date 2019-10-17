Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge announced they are expecting their first couple together! The Teen Mom world was left in shock and wondered, how did Cheyenne Floyd react to the news?!
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge announced they are expecting their first couple together! The Teen Mom world was left in shock and wondered, how did Cheyenne Floyd react to the news?!
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!