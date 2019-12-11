The wait is over! Chris Brown finally revealed the name and first photo of his baby boy with ex-girlfriend, Ammika Harris, to Instagram on Wednesday, December 11.
Send us a scoop!
Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327
The wait is over! Chris Brown finally revealed the name and first photo of his baby boy with ex-girlfriend, Ammika Harris, to Instagram on Wednesday, December 11.
Stay up to date with the latest from OK! Magazine.
Sign up for OK! INSIDER now!
Sound off in the comments below!