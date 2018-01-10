Chris Pratt Is Devastated Son Jack Is Getting Close To Anna Faris' New Man

Everything initially appeared to be amicable when Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced they were separating last year, though fans really never saw that one coming. But given both are known for their laid-back and funny demeanors, there was hope that the two would stay positive and have as painless a divorce as possible. That’s not the case though. According to reports, the split is getting pretty nasty, mainly because Anna’s new man is already getting close to their son Jack.