Bad News

Chris Pratt Is Devastated Son Jack Is Getting Close To Anna Faris' New Man

January 10, 2018 16:03PM

The actor's divorce is getting messy.

Everything initially appeared to be amicable when Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced they were separating last year, though fans really never saw that one coming. But given both are known for their laid-back and funny demeanors, there was hope that the two would stay positive and have as painless a divorce as possible. That’s not the case though. According to reports, the split is getting pretty nasty, mainly because Anna’s new man is already getting close to their son Jack.

Recently, photos surfaced of Jack sitting on Michael Barrett’s shoulders as the trio stepped out, and Chris reportedly was devastated to see his son with another man.
“Chris is having major problems with Anna’s new boyfriend co-parenting their son. They’ve been arguing about it,” an insider told InTouch.
And the arguments aren’t just over Matthew stepping into the role of dad so quickly. Chris and Anna are also going back and forth over custody of Jack, which could prolong the divorce being finalized. The source claimed, “They have 50/50 custody for now, but the fights have gotten heated…And it could get worse.”
Anna started publicly dating Michael just a month after she and her estranged husband revealed they planned to move on, and Chris is less than happy about how Anna is handling everything.
The source added, “giving Michael ‘daddy duties’ is pushing it. Chris feels she’s gone too far.”
