Chrissy displayed her endless legs in a silk black button-up dress which she accessorized with a fashionable hat and heels.

Luna, who is John Legend's clone, was too cute in blue jeans and a pink shirt as she munched on a snack.

She and Chrissy were heading on a shopping spree on Melrose Place in West Hollywood.

Back in November, the supermodel announced she was expecting baby number two in the sweetest way . She of course enlisted the help of her little girl, who, in an Instagram video, said "baby!" while pointing to her mom's belly.

But the pregnancy hasn't been easy. In December, she took to Twitter to ask for advice from followers. “I love being pregnant. I like it more than not being pregnant,” she tweeted. “But the headaches, my god the headaches. Someone...please help.”

And the 32-year-old was not looking for traditional tips mothers–to-be swear by. She was requesting something far more powerful. “Don’t say water. Or Tylenol. Or iron. Or magnesium. I need witchcraft,” she continued. But based on how amazing she is looking, she seems to have figured it out!