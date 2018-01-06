BABIES
Gorgeous Mama!

Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Growing Baby Bump At Play Date With Luna & John Legend

January 6, 2018 16:06PM

The supermodel is glowing during her second pregnancy.

Chrissy Teigen is looking flawless these days, and her second pregnancy may be the reason! The mom-to-be was spotted enjoying a day of fun with her hubby John Legend and daughter Luna, where her growing baby bump was on display. She looked so good even her husband couldn’t keep his hands off her!

Chrissy and John were all smiles as they doted on little Luna, who looked adorable in a pink dress!
The one-year-old will soon be a big sister. Her mom is expecting baby number two later this year.
As OK! readers know, Chrissy went through the "super hard" process of IVF to get pregnant again. She cut back on drinking and began eating healthier to ensure success.
And it looks like baby number two is bringing John and Chrissy closer already!
The singer couldn't keep his hands off his gorgeous wife.
