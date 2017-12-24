NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
Break The Internet

Chrissy Teigen Channels Her Inner Nicki Minaj For John Mayer In Hilarious Tweet

December 24, 2017 11:13AM

Her inspiration behind it came from the rapper's 2014 hit 'Anaconda.'

When she’s not busy making babies with her hubby John Legend (they are expecting their second in 2018), Chrissy Teigen spends her time breaking the internet for all the right reasons.  This time around, she sent a hilarious response to a tweet originally made by singer John Mayer, where she channeled her inner Nicki Minaj and made us all collectively laugh as a result.  Click-through for the hilarious photo!

Chrissy Teigen Channels Her Inner Nicki Minaj For John Mayer In Hilarious Tweet

Back to intro
1/6
John is currently convalescing in Montana after having an emergency appendectomy earlier this month.  While there, he tweeted about his frustration about the overusage of apps like PhotoShop and FaceTune on social media.
"Nothing provides a clearer view into someone’s taste, eye or intentions like the way they retouch a photo," he tweeted.
Chrissy knew just what to do.  She dug through her photo archives and found a photo that she had since September of 2015 where she photoshopped her head on Nicki Minaj's body from the iconic booty-bearing squat pose the rapper did for her song "Anaconda."
Boom!  This put John in a great mood as he tweeted shortly after, "I’m dying. New hi score."
Even Nicki found it hilarious, tweeting a simple laughing emoji about the entire exchange.  Nice one, Chrissy!
What are your thoughts on Chrissy's hilarious tweet?  Sound off in the comments! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
TBT! The Best Kardashian Christmas Cards Of All Time
NEWS
Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber, & Taylor Swift: Who's Been Naughty & Nice?
NEWS
'Ladies Of London' Star Caroline Fleming Reveals How To Host A Hygge Dinner Party
LIVING
'Love & Hip Hop Miami' Cast Member Prince Tells All About Drama With Liz Cifuentes
REALITY TV
Justin Bieber: 5 Things You Didn't Know About Me!
NEWS
Jesse Montana Talks ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Jax Taylor's Cheating Bombshell, & New Music...
REALITY TV vanderpump rules jesse montana pp
Liars & Cheaters! Hollywood's Top 3 Most Scandalous Affairs
NEWS
Here's The Holiday Gift Guide To End All Holiday Gift Guides
LIVING
How To Get Carrie Underwood's Sexy Toned Legs: Her Trainer Shares 3 Easy Moves!
NEWS
Kendall Jenner Is Paying For Blake Griffin's Wardrobe!
COUPLES