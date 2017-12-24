Break The Internet
Chrissy Teigen Channels Her Inner Nicki Minaj For John Mayer In Hilarious Tweet
Her inspiration behind it came from the rapper's 2014 hit 'Anaconda.'
When she’s not busy making babies with her hubby John Legend (they are expecting their second in 2018), Chrissy Teigen spends her time breaking the internet for all the right reasons. This time around, she sent a hilarious response to a tweet originally made by singer John Mayer, where she channeled her inner Nicki Minaj and made us all collectively laugh as a result. Click-through for the hilarious photo!
1 of 6
3 of 6
6 of 6
1/6
Sound off in the comments below!