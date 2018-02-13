BABIES
Chrissy Teigen Reveals The Funny Reason She Is Worried Luna Won't Like Her Baby Brother

February 13, 2018 12:22PM

The supermodel is expecting her second child with John Legend.

Chrissy Teigen is worried about how Luna will get along with her baby brother, and the reason why is pretty funny. Chrissy always makes the wittiest tweets, and this latest one may be one of her most epic. As fans know, the model is expecting her second baby with husband John Legend, and revealed the news with the help of little Luna. But is she ready for the role of being a big sister? Chrissy isn’t too sure yet.

She tweeted, “I’m scared Luna is going to hate her baby brother because I have a really hard time welcoming new bravo cast members.” Don’t we all? Chrissy is a huge Housewives fan, often tweeting about how she can’t stop watching the franchise.
In any case, it sounds like Luna will be just fine, as Chrissy previously spoke about her pregnancy with Entertainment Tonight.
"[Luna] is so excited. Actually, she's got her little baby doll now that she's been really taking care of.”
However, that doesn’t mean they’re quite in the clear yet. "It's hard though, because she's definitely jealous of John Legend and I,” the supermodel revealed.
“She's so protective of John and when we kiss, she, like, looks [up] from no matter where she is," she continued.
