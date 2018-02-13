Chrissy Teigen Reveals The Funny Reason She Is Worried Luna Won't Like Her Baby Brother

Chrissy Teigen is worried about how Luna will get along with her baby brother, and the reason why is pretty funny. Chrissy always makes the wittiest tweets, and this latest one may be one of her most epic. As fans know, the model is expecting her second baby with husband John Legend, and revealed the news with the help of little Luna. But is she ready for the role of being a big sister? Chrissy isn’t too sure yet.