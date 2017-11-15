'My Baby Is Back!'
Chrissy Teigen Reunites With Her Precious Dog After He's Rushed To The Emergency Room
Her beloved Puddy does face some health battles ahead, though.
It’s been a super emotional week for Chrissy Teigen, as she had to rush her beloved bulldog Puddy to the emergency room earlier this week. She shared some exciting news however, as the Lip Sync Battle star was able to bring him home, but he does face some big health battles as he continues on his journey.
1 of 7
5 of 7
6 of 7
7 of 7
1/7
Sound off in the comments below!