NEWS
We pay for scoops!

Send us a scoop!

Fill out the form below, or call us at (866) 667-2327

View Gallery
'My Baby Is Back!'

Chrissy Teigen Reunites With Her Precious Dog After He's Rushed To The Emergency Room

November 15, 2017 10:09AM

Her beloved Puddy does face some health battles ahead, though.

It’s been a super emotional week for Chrissy Teigen, as she had to rush her beloved bulldog Puddy to the emergency room earlier this week.  She shared some exciting news however, as the Lip Sync Battle star was able to bring him home, but he does face some big health battles as he continues on his journey.  

Chrissy Teigen Reunites With Her Precious Dog After He's Rushed To The Emergency Room

Back to intro
1/7
She took to her Twitter to share a ten second video of Puddy being back home, with her emphatically saying “Look who’s back!  Look who’s back!” as she goes to give him a big pet.  Shout out to her adorable daughter Luna who looks just as excited to see her pup again! 
She captioned the tweet "My BABY IS BACK!!!!!!! Bulldog you made me cry harder than any other living being ever has. My old man monster I love you.”
As exciting as it is for Puddy to be home, he has a tough road ahead of him.  After she shared that video, she tweeted that "he does have a tumor on his heart and he's basically a 70 year old man beast but I am so happy to have him home right now for morethanjustworkfriendsgiving.”
She first had to rush Puddy to the vet this past Sunday night, where she asked her millions of fans for “happy doggy thoughts” and called him her “first born baby.”
The love affair runs deep with Chrissy and Puddy, as she posts several photos of him on her social media and even her hubby John Legend has taken some adorable pics with her lovable pup.
Here’s hoping for a speedy recovery for Puddy and all is well with him in the future!
What are your thoughts on Chrissy’s doggy news?  Sound off in the comments! 

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

trending in NEWS

Exclusive
The Weeknd Runs Back To Bella Hadid After Splitting With Selena Gomez
NEWS
Tristan Thompson Puts Khloe Kardashian On A Strict Pregnancy Diet
NEWS
Taylor Swift Is Undergoing A Huge MakeUNDER — Get All The Details!
NEWS
Too Close For Comfort? Jennifer Lopez Might Take A BREAK From Alex Rodriguez
COUPLES Jennifer lopez alex rodriguez break up long
Jennifer Aniston Is Not A Fan Of Selena Gomez’s Relationship With Justin Bieber
NEWS