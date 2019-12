Photo credit: INSTARImages

The cookbook author added, “You realize that a lot of it is luck, and you can’t blame things on yourself.” Even when Chrissy had success with IVF, she wasn’t 100 percent sure if she was ready to be a parent. “It’s kind of crazy because even though you do all this planning and preparation, you take progesterone and inject your body and do all this stuff—and when I finally did get pregnant I was like, ‘Oh crap, are we ready?’”