Christina posted a series of black and white images of her naked in a bathtub. Thanks to some strategically placed bubbles, not all of Christina was visible, but most!

It must have been a Valentine's Day gift to herself—or her boyfriend Matthew Rutler

The singer captioned the steamy photoshoot with a drop of water emoji.

The day before posting the sexy pics, Christina spent Valentine's Day with Matthew and shared cute photos of the couple on Insta.

She also spent time with her adorable kids, Max, 10, and Summer Rain, 3.