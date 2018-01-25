Sassy & Classy
Yay Or Nay? Christina Aguilera Rocks Interesting Fashion Ensemble While Out To Dinner
She sported an oversized blazer & pinstripe jumper for the occasion.
Christina Aguilera’s favorite color lately seems to be black, as she’s been spotted wearing it on several different occasions over the past couple of months. During her latest dinner outing, the “Genie in a Bottle” singer looked to be sporting a classy look while still keeping her signature color in check throughout most of her ensemble.
