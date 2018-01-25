Yay Or Nay? Christina Aguilera Rocks Interesting Fashion Ensemble While Out To Dinner

Christina was spotted heading out of Craig's in Hollywood on Wednesday night.

There's quite a lot to look with her latest fashion choice, as she rocked an oversized blazer and pinstripe jumper for the intimate evening.

She added some major color to the ensemble, however, with a red beret, stark white purse and oversized earrings.

It's definitely a similar trend that Christina has been rocking lately, as the all-black ensembles seem to suit her.

This was also on display during her highly-discussed Whitney Houston medley at the American Music Awards back in November. Is this same color something to expect from the "Dirty" singer as the year goes on?