Sassy & Classy

Yay Or Nay? Christina Aguilera Rocks Interesting Fashion Ensemble While Out To Dinner

January 25, 2018 11:40AM

She sported an oversized blazer & pinstripe jumper for the occasion.

Christina Aguilera’s favorite color lately seems to be black, as she’s been spotted wearing it on several different occasions over the past couple of months.  During her latest dinner outing, the “Genie in a Bottle” singer looked to be sporting a classy look while still keeping her signature color in check throughout most of her ensemble.

Yay Or Nay? Christina Aguilera Rocks Interesting Fashion Ensemble While Out To Dinner

Christina was spotted heading out of Craig's in Hollywood on Wednesday night.
There's quite a lot to look with her latest fashion choice, as she rocked an oversized blazer and pinstripe jumper for the intimate evening.
She added some major color to the ensemble, however, with a red beret, stark white purse and oversized earrings.
It's definitely a similar trend that Christina has been rocking lately, as the all-black ensembles seem to suit her.
This was also on display during her highly-discussed Whitney Houston medley at the American Music Awards back in November.  Is this same color something to expect from the "Dirty" singer as the year goes on?
Are you enjoying Christina's fashion game as of late?  Sound off in the comments! 

